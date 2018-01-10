Switzerland Rejects Citizenship Bids of Residents Who Have Been on Welfare

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

A new civil rights act has come into force in Switzerland that prevents residents who have been on welfare in the past three years from becoming citizens unless they pay back the money they received to the state.

The new regulations will make it impossible for asylum seekers and migrants who have lived off state handouts in the last three years to become citizens even if they have lived in Switzerland as permanent residents for the required time to make a citizenship application, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The previous law allowed migrants to apply for citizenship as long as they were not on state benefits at the time of their application.