Six gang members sentenced in slaying of South Carolina couple, six others had role in the hit ordered from jail

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – DAVID BOROFF

Six of 12 gang members connected to the killing of a South Carolina couple in a hit ordered from jail were slapped with lengthy prison sentences on Monday.

Douglas and Deborah London were shot as they answered their door in Lake Wylie in October of 2014.

They were killed in order to prevent Douglas London, 63, from testifying against three United Blood Nation gang members who robbed the couple’s Charlotte-area store in May of that year, according to authorities.