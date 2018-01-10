Prehistoric ‘paradise’ with trove of flint axes discovered in Israel

FOX NEWS:

Archaeologists in Israel have uncovered a prehistoric ‘paradise’ dating back half a million years.

Experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University have been excavating the site at Jaljulia in Central Israel in recent months, unearthing hundreds of flint hand axes.

“The site of Jaljulia is unique and very special,” explained Professor Ron Barkai, head of the archaeology department at Tel Aviv University, in a video posted to YouTube. “It was used by people half a million years ago, it was covered rapidly by sediment – nobody knew that it was here.”