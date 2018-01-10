Physically fit recruits for Army are hard to find

USA TODAY – JIM MICHAELS

The Army’s problem of finding physically fit recruits at a time of rising obesity in the United States is especially acute in the South — where it traditionally draws a high percentage of soldiers, a study published Wednesday finds.

Army recruits from Southern states are generally in poorer physical condition than those from other parts of the country, concluded researchers at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, S.C.

“This has a real impact on national security,” said Daniel Bornstein, a researcher who led the study.