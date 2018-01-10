North Carolina Imam Invokes Jew-Killing Hadith

THE CLARION PROJECT:

An imam in the Raleigh, North Carolina area invoked a well-known hadith (a saying of Islam’s prophet Mohammed) about killing Jews in his sermon on Friday, December 8, 2017. The remarks, delivered by U.S.-based Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra became known through the Middle East Media Research Institute, which posted the taped sermon.

Abdullah Khadra, an imam in the U.S. from Syria, preached, “The Prophet gave us the glad tidings that at the End of Time, we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: ‘Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me’.” The hadith continues to say, “come and kill him.”

The same day, a imam from Texas also gave a sermon calling for Muslims to kill Jews. Sheikh Raed Saleh Al-Rousan, founder of the Tajweed Institute of Houston, gave the incendiary speech at his mosque.