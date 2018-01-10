NO DRILLING OFF FLORIDA COAST! THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT

FOX NEWS:

The White House will not allow companies to drill for oil off the coast of Florida, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Tuesday after a brief meeting with the state’s governor.

The change of course comes five days after Zinke announced the offshore drilling plan and highlights the political importance of Florida, where President Donald Trump narrowly won the state’s 29 electoral votes in the 2016 election and has encouraged Gov. Rick Scott to run for Senate.

Zinke met with Scott at the Tallahassee airport before announcing that waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean would be “off the table” for drilling.