Court victory for DREAMers may prove short-lived

USA TODAY – ALAN GOMEZ

A legal victory for DREAMers hoping to stay in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program may prove to be short-lived, immigration experts said Wednesday.

Late Tuesday a federal judge in California ruled President Trump acted improperly by ending DACA, which has protected from deportation nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrations who were brought to the United States as children.

“The chances of (the ruling) being overturned are very strong,” said Peter Boogaard, a former official under President Barack Obama, who created the DACA program in 2012. Boogaard now works for FWD.us, an advocacy group created by technology giants that support DACA.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton, ruled that the Trump administration provided flawed legal reasoning for ending the program.