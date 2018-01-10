Alabama man accused of sexually molesting horse

FOX NEWS:

An Alabama man has been accused of repeatedly sexually molesting a horse after its owner believes she found evidence of his crimes left behind in a barn stall.

Daniel Bennett, 18, of Irvington, is awaiting trial after he allegedly told Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators he attempted to molest a horse, AL.com reported.

The owner of the 20-year-old steed told WPMI-TV she found Bennett in the barn Thursday night after her dogs’ barking led her to the scene.

Owner Francine Janes and her husband, who was armed with a gun, reportedly found Bennett hiding in a barn stall.