VIDEO: Alabama star player yells ‘F*ck Trump!’ before title game

THE AMERICAN MIRROR – KYLE OLSON

While the fans went wild, not everyone was happy about President Trump’s appearance at the NCAA football National Championship game.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

Video tweeted by the Sporting News shows Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough yelling “F*ck Trump!” as players made their way to the field in Atlanta.