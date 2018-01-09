Vermont paper fires top editor for saying third party gender options put us closer to ‘apocalypse’

FOX NEWS:

The Burlington Free Press fired its top editor after he violated the paper’s social media guidelines for speaking out against a proposal for Vermont to offer a third gender option on driver licenses.

The home state of Sen. Bernie Sanders is considering adding ‘X” as an option to licenses, in addition to male and female. The Gannett-owned paper cut ties with now-former editor Denis Finley when he responded to a tweet calling the proposal “awesome” by writing, “That makes us one step closer to the apocalypse.”

Finley’s tweet was immediately criticized by followers who tagged Gannett and the Burlington Free Press, bringing the message to the attention of his employers. “In what way? Please explain how allowing individuals to select a third gender option brings this world closer to the apocalypse,” one user responded, while another wrote, “As a gender fluid person, I demand an apology, particularly for the children and adults in our beloved city who suffer under the oppressive hell of binary gender privilege.”