Vermont considers offering third gender option on licenses

WCAX:

Vermont residents who don’t identify as male or female may soon be able to choose another gender on their licenses.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Department of Motor Vehicles’ new computer system will allow a third gender option. The Law Enforcement Advisory Board says they aren’t opposed to the decision. Board chairman Richard Gauthier says the group met with transgender residents to discuss the issue.

Vermont Human Rights Commission Executive Director Karen Richards says the proposed change would help protect transgender Vermonters during traffic stops. Richards says acknowledgment is an important step for the state.

Oregon, California and the District of Columbia offer a third gender option in their driver’s license systems.