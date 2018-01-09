Trump to meet Republican and Democratic lawmakers in search for a compromise on immigration

CNBC:

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Tuesday with Republican and Democratic lawmakers in an uphill search for an election-year compromise on protecting thousands of young, undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Trump and his Republicans, who control the U.S. Congress, and the Democrats seem far apart on an agreement as they gird for midterm congressional elections in November. Trump says he wants any immigration deal to include funding for a border wall with Mexico and a tightening of immigration restrictions.

“We are going to build the wall,” Trump said in a speech on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.