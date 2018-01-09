Racist goons are targeting the FCC chief — and his family

NEW YORK POST – NOAH ROTHMAN

In the minds of today’s political activists, the objects of their fixations represent an existential threat. This is how opposition to an arcane, bureaucratic decision by the Federal Communications Commission transformed from a liberal cause into an obsession.

This is also how the FCC’s chairman, Ajit Pai, became the subject of almost daily persecution.

The source of great consternation on the left is the FCC’s decision to scrap an Obama-era rule implemented in 2015 deemed “net neutrality.” The end of net neutrality will allow internet service providers to, if they choose, privilege the content of providers that they own or support.