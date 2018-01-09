OPRAH CALLS FOR DEATH OF RACISTS

Here we have one of the richest, most powerful women on earth Oprah Winfrey complaining that she’s a victim. How much can we take of this?

But it gets even better. Now the Left Wing is screaming that she’s going to run against Trump for the presidency.

So, I would like to know what are Oprah’s deficits as a candidate?

I have about five that I think will sink her within the first week, but I’ll ask you the voters if Oprah ran against Trump, could she beat him?

It’s not as simple a question as you may think. We know who will vote for her no matter what comes up about her past. We know that’s a given, right? But what about all those in the middle who moved over to Trump and are now benefiting from a greater economy and a better America? Do you think they’re going to jump to Oprah Winfrey?

I don’t think so.

It’s nothing but hate, hatred for anything that they don’t control, especially anything that is pro-American.

Now we know what she would do if she wins. The first thing she talks about is, here we go again, Jim Crow right out of Obama’s playbook — again evil men, evil white males. Now do you think that after eight years of Obama, the same tomfoolery is going to work with Oprah Winfrey?

Do you think the same attacks upon people that worked for Obama for eight straight years, are going to work again?

I think that magic act is over, frankly.

We found an interview with Oprah Winfrey from 2013 saying that racists have to die in order for racism to end. Here’s the nice, kind Oprah Winfrey’s comments:

“Of course, the problem is not solved as long as people can be judged by the by the color of their skin. The problem isn’t solved as long as they’re people who still — and there’s a whole generation — I said this you know for apartheid South Africa, I said this for my own community in the South. There are still generations of people, older people who were born and bred and marinated in that prejudice and racism and they just have to die”

I’m sure that this quote will be used on a repeated basis to show the world what a kind woman Oprah Winfrey truly is. Underneath that guise of kindness,she implicates this tactic of Nazism and fascism.

Do you understand how dangerous it is to repeat this kind of speech when you have marginal types out there who will go out and try to kill people as they have done numerous times?

I would think she’s an older person herself who was born and bred and marinated in hatred and prejudice of a certain kind. I might even argue racism for her to be this focused on racism at this stage of her life in her career when she’s such a wealthy powerful woman indicates to me that she has never gotten over what she was born bred and marinated in.

Wouldn’t you agree with me? So, I think these comments will come back and she will have to answer to those who say ‘ What do you mean by that Miss Winfrey? Do you mean racists have to die for racism to end? Are you suggesting that the government seek them out, put them in concentration camps?’

So don’t assume it’s such a shoo-in.

Don’t get me wrong she’s going to have a huge appeal among certain demographics. I don’t have to spell it out, do I? She’ll win 98% of certain demographics we know that, but is that enough to beat Trump?