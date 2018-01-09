New York Dem charged with stealing Sandy money from FEMA

FOX NEWS:

A New York Democratic assemblywoman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly defrauding government agencies out of tens of thousands of dollars, including the agency in charge of Hurricane Sandy relief.

The Department of Justice announced that Pamela Harris, a New York state assemblywoman, was charged with wire fraud, making false statements, bankruptcy fraud, witness tampering and obstructing justice.

The indictment also claims that when Harris learned that law enforcement was investigating her in 2017, she pushed witnesses to lie for her to FBI agents conducting the investigation.

“She conducted her schemes victimizing the federal and New York City governments, and then obstructed a federal investigation into her crimes while a sitting New York State Assemblywoman,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said.