Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on terror anniversary

A suspected arson attack that burnt down a French kosher grocery store near Paris on Tuesday has revived anti-Semitism fears in France, three years to the day since a deadly assault on a Jewish supermarket by a jihadist gunman.

The incident took place in Créteil to the south east of Paris in France’s Val-de-Marne department.

The fire at the store Promo & Destock in Mont-Mesly in Créteil was signaled to the authorities at around 5am on Tuesday morning.

One or more of the individuals involved in the incident smashed the window pane before setting the store on fire.