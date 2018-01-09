H&M faces backlash for ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’ hoodie

THE WASHINGTON POST – CINDY BOREN

LeBron James had a strong response to H&M’s online ad that featured a black youngster modeling a sweatshirt reading, “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The ad appeared on the Swedish clothing retailer’s website in Britain and drew fire immediately, with critics calling it tone deaf and racist. The company apologized and removed the ad and hoodie, but the Cleveland Cavs star offered his version of the image, with the child wearing a crown.

“U got us all wrong! And we ain’t going for it! Straight up!” he wrote on Instagram. “Enough about y’all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that’s what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!!”