College Professor Tells Students to Violate U.S. Laws, Abolish ‘White Democracy’

BREITBART – TOM CICCOTTA

A fall lecture from Diablo Valley College Professor has garnered recent attention after it was revealed that it contained controversial content that justified the violation of U.S. laws.

“And that’s the beauty of the law,” Professor Albert Ponce says in the video . “If you can write it, you can convince all others to follow it, just like all of us do today — when we shouldn’t. Many of the laws existing, we should be violating those laws.” Ponce was speaking about the United States’ history of slavery but it remains unclear what current laws he was advocating should be broken today.

With the image of President Trump, Jeff Sessions, and a portrait of Andrew Jackson on the screen behind him, Ponce accused Trump and Sessions of fitting the mold of American “white supremacists” who have held the office before him. “It is fitting that a white supremacist of old and a white supremacist of today exist and sit — they’re smiling — in the White House,” he said.