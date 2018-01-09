American tourist arrested after ingesting Viagra, stripping nude and throwing feces at Thai airport

FOX NEWS:

An American tourist in Phuket, Thailand, was arrested and transported to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation after allegedly overdosing on Viagra and causing a “disgusting” scene at the Phuket International Airport.

Steve Cho, a 27-year-old man from New York, was subdued by no less than six security guards — as well as additional airport staff — after he was observed wandering nude through the departures area of the airport while waiting for a flight to Incheon, South Korea, on Jan. 4, The Mirror reports.

“This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport,” said one witness who spoke with The Mirror. “I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody.”