Video: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower

NEW YORK POST – STEPHANIE PAGONES

A firefighter and a civilian were hurt during a fire that broke out on the roof of Trump Tower early Monday, authorities said.

Secret Service agents noticed smoke billowing from the building’s roof and called a fire safety official in the lobby who then located the flames, FDNY Assistant Chief Roger Sakowich said.

The blaze erupted when empty water storage units caught fire atop the 68-story building at 721 Fifth Ave. just before 7 a.m. The smoky blaze was placed under control at 8:13 a.m. There was no fire inside the building.