U.S. energy regulator rejects plan to aid coal, nuclear

REUTERS – TIMOTHY GARDNER

The U.S. power grid regulator on Monday rejected a directive by Energy Secretary Rick Perry to prop up aging coal and nuclear power plants, but said it had embarked on a new process to determine whether the grid can be strengthened.

The move was a blow to Perry who wanted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reward certain nuclear and coal-fired power plants that store 90 days of fuel on site for contributing to the reliability of the power grid.

President Donald Trump promised to aid the coal and nuclear industries, which have suffered shutdowns resulting from a glut of cheap natural gas.