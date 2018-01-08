Trump Aide Stephen Miller Gets Kicked Off CNN

BUZZFEED NEWS – NIDHI PRAKASH

The White House’s attempts to counter an explosive new book about the Trump presidency went off the rails Sunday, when a contentious CNN interview with president’s senior policy advisor Stephen Miller devolved into a shouting match that ended with the aide being escorted off the set by security.

A vociferous defender of Trump, Miller appeared on State of the Union With Jake Tapper to attack Michael Wolff’s Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House, a buzzy tell-all book released Friday that portrays a dysfunctional administration and suggests the president’s closest allies question his mental stability.

Calling it a “grotesque work of fiction,” Miller trashed Wolff as a “garbage author of a garbage book,” and attacked former White House chief of staff Steve Bannon over quotes attributed to him in the book. “It reads like an angry, vindictive person spouting off to a highly discredible author,” Miller told Tapper. “The betrayal of the president in this book is so contrary to the reality of those who work with him.”