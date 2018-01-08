Thousands of flying foxes fall from sky after being ‘boiled alive’ in heatwave

THE SUN – SAM WEBB

THOUSANDS of flying foxes died in an Australian heatwave so severe it has melted tarmac.

The animals fell from the trees as they were boiled alive in temperatures exceeding 40C in Campbelltown in New South Wales.

Animal welfare volunteers battled to save the lives of the hundreds of babies and some adults in distress but the death toll is believed to be in the thousands.

A spokesman from the charity Help Save the Wildlife and Bushlands in Campbelltown said: “The efforts of our volunteers yesterday was both heroic and heartbreaking.

“In extremely trying conditions they worked tirelessly to provide sub-cutaneous fluids to the pups that could be reached and many lives were saved.