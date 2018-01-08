‘This Is Not Going To End Well:’ Norwegian Cruise Sailed Through Thick Of Winter Storm

CBS NEW YORK:

Thursday’s winter storm was tough to take around the Tri-State Area, but imagine being in the thick of it on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

For 21 members of the Ross family, of Stony Brook, it was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime – cruising to the Bahamas for their patriarch’s 80th birthday. Instead, they returned Friday after what they called a nightmare onboard the Norwegian Breakaway.

"I thought I'd never be in a situation where I would say that's the scariest moment of my life. This was the worst moment of my life," said Karoline Ross, speaking exclusively with CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff.