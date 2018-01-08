Street Artist Trolls Golden Globes with ‘We All Knew’ Artwork

BREITBART – DANIEL NUSSBAUM

Street artist Sabo has apparently trolled Hollywood celebrities arriving for Sunday night’s Golden Globes in Los Angeles with artwork implying that many of them knew about widespread allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, and did nothing to act.

Photos posted on social media show the art, which consists of several pieces including a mock poster featuring this year’s Globes host, late-night host Seth Meyers, as well as a fake “Stop” sign that urges a stop to “Pedophiles,” “Perverts,” and “Rapists.”

The art also includes a bench that had been modified to include a photo of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein dressed as a god-like figure, an apparent reference to actress Meryl Streep calling the producer “God” during an acceptance speech at the 2012 Golden Globes. Weinstein has since been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, including several A-list actresses.