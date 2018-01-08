NBC slammed for ‘stunningly unprofessional’ tweet declaring Oprah Winfrey ‘our’ next president

FOX NEWS – BRIAN FLOOD

NBC apparently forgot it has a news division on Sunday night when it campaigned for Oprah Winfrey to run for president, but on Monday, the network blamed a third party for an errant tweet backing the TV talk show queen’s supposed 2020 ambitions.

“Nothing but respect for OUR future president,” the verified NBC account tweeted on Sunday night during its Golden Globes telecast, complete with an image of Winfrey, after host Seth Meyers joked about his desire for the talk show icon to run for office.

Early Monday, NBC appeared to back off the apparent Oprah endorsement, and blamed it on a “third party.” “Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast,” read the tweet. “It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.” Read more at Fox News