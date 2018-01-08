Meritocracy is a ‘tool of whiteness,’ claims math professor

CAMPUS REFORM -TONI AIRAKSINEN

A math education professor at Brooklyn College contends in a recent academic article that “meritocracy” in math classes is a “tool of whiteness.”

Laurie Rubel implicates both meritocracy and “color-blindness” as ideological precepts that hold back racial minorities from succeeding in math classes in an article for the peer-reviewed Journal of Urban Mathematics Education.

“Teachers who claim color-blindness…are, in effect, refusing to acknowledge the impact of enduring racial stratification on students and their families.”

Rubel, who taught high school math for nine years before becoming a professor, argues that while meritocracy is commonly linked to hard work and talent, it also “functions as a tool of whiteness” because it “ignores systemic barriers and institutional structures that prevent opportunity and success.”