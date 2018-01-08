In next round of budget talks, ‘dreamers’ are set to dominate

THE WASHINGTON POST – ED O’KEEFE, MIKE DEBONIS, ERICA WERNER

With a potential government shutdown less than two weeks away, congressional leaders and the White House will meet this week to discuss ways to end an impasse over the legal status of young immigrants, which has become a primary obstacle to a spending deal.

Over the weekend, President Trump reiterated his campaign pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, warning that any plan to address the fate of immigrant “dreamers” won’t happen without it. Democrats once again balked at such demands, but the party is split over whether to force a government shutdown to get its way.

A bipartisan meeting on immigration policy at the White House on Tuesday is designed to bring the sides together. If Trump and lawmakers can strike an immigration deal, negotiators on both sides think that other issues, including how to fund a children’s health insurance program and a roughly $80 billion package to pay for disaster relief, could be resolved.