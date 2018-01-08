EU Boss Praises Communist Cuba and Obama Era on Havana Visit, Ignores Human Rights Abuses

BREITBART – LIAM DEACON

The leader of the Liberal group in the European Parliament has slammed the bloc’s Foreign Minister and top diplomat for failing to raise human rights concerns on a trip to Communist Cuba.

High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini used the trip to boast that the EU is now Cuba’s most important trading partner, and also met with dictator Raúl Castro.

She also made a subtle dig at President Donald J. Trump, saying the EU would continue the approach to Cuba championed by predecessor Barack Obama “regardless of the changes in policy in Washington.”

“Nearly 900 arbitrary detentions of government critics take place in Cuba every month,” blasted Guy Verhofstadt, a federalist, anti-Brexit MEP who was formerly Prime Minister of Belgium and currently leads the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) in the European Parliament.