Celebrities Call for Oprah Winfrey to Run for President Following Golden Globes Speech

BREITBART – JEROME HUDSON

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hollywood stars flooded social media Sunday night with Oprah Winfrey for president fantasies following her fiery acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” she said to the black-clad star-studded audience in reference to Hollywood’s systemic culture of sexual misconduct. “But their time is up… Their time is up.”

“So I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she belted.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again,” she declared.