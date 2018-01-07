Steve Bannon apologizes for saying Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting ‘treasonous’

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Steve Bannon says he’s sorry.

The far-right strategist began his atonement for calling actions taken by President Trump’s oldest son “treasonous,” causing a rift with the commander-in-chief and his family.

“Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man,” Bannon said Sunday in a statement to Axios. “He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around.”

The Breitbart News bigwig walked back statements he made to author Michael Wolff in his explosive book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

A highlight was bashing Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial June 2016 meeting at the family’s Fifth Ave. tower with a Russian lawyer as “unpatriotic.”