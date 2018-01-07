Mandalay Bay staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter more than 10 times in days before Oct. 1

THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL:

Mandalay Bay hotel staff had more than 10 interactions with Stephen Paddock in the days leading up to his Oct. 1 massacre of 58 people on the Strip, including two on the day of the shooting, MGM Resorts International said Friday.

“Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1,” an MGM Resorts spokesperson said in an email.

MGM sent the statement in response to questions from the Review-Journal sent Dec. 28 about possible changes to company policies on entering guest rooms without consent.

“There were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature,” the MGM Resorts spokesperson said in the email.