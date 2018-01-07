Man sentenced after marrying woman and her daughter

FOX NEWS:

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading no contest to charges that he married a woman — and then married her daughter a year later without first obtaining a divorce.

A judge ordered Christopher I. Hauptmann, 44, to serve a term ranging from one year minus a day to two years minus a day, Penn Live reported.

Hauptmann was convicted of bigamy, forgery and unsworn falsification to authorities, the website reported.

Hauptmann had used the alias “Christopher Buckley” on some documents, the report said.