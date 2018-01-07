LENIN’S POPE ATTACKS WEALTH AND SUCCESS

NEW YORK POST:

Pope Francis advised against making the pursuit of money, a career or success the basis for one’s whole life, urging people in his Epiphany remarks Saturday to also resist “the inclinations toward arrogance, the thirst for power and for riches.”

Francis said during a homily at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica that people “often make do” with having “health, a little money and a bit of entertainment.”

He urged helping the poor and others in need of assistance, giving freely without expecting anything in return.

Many Christians observe Epiphany to recall the three wise men who followed a star to find baby Jesus. Francis suggested asking “what star we have chosen to follow in our lives.”