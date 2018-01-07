E! replaces ‘Who are you wearing’ with questions about black attire at the 2018 Golden Globes

FOX NEWS:

E! changed their signature red carpet question in advance of Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Instead of asking stars, “Who are you wearing?”—the timeless question on every award show red carpet—Giuliana Rancic asked, “Why are you wearing black?” as actors and actresses arrived at the ceremony in all-black gowns and tuxedos to take a stand against sexual harassment and sexual abuse in Hollywood.

At the start of the night, Rancic asked actress Debra Messing about her black ensemble, to which she brought up the Time’s Up movement, which has created a legal defense fund for both women and men who believe that they’ve been discriminated against or harassed in the workplace. She also blasted E! for its pay disparity, referencing Catt Sadler‘s sudden departure from the network after learning co-host Jason Kennedy was making double her salary.