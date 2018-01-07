Casualties reported after explosion outside Stockholm subway station

The occurred late on Sunday morning outside the Vårby Gård station, injuring a man in his sixties and a 45-year-old woman.

“There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded,” Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.

The man died in hospital in the early afternoon, the police announced on their website.

Stockholm’s police force have said the man was unlikely to have been purposely targeted by whoever left the explosive at the station.