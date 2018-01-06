The puzzling case of a former Taliban hostage charged with sex assault

NEW YORK POST:

Canadian Joshua Boyle and his American-born wife Caitlan Coleman got the red carpet treatment when they were flown home after Pakistani security forces rescued them from the clutches of the Taliban in October.

President Trump used the news to herald a new “positive moment in our country’s relationship with Pakistan.”

Reporters clambered for interviews with the former hostages.

Agents began “serious” negotiations to make a Hollywood film of their incredible story.

And the family was invited to meet the Canadian prime minister.

The couple and their three young children, all of whom were born in captivity in Pakistan and Afghanistan, visited Justin Trudeau last month, and tweeted pictures on their Twitter page of their children climbing the furniture in Trudeau’s office.