President Trump lashes out at critics questioning his mental stability

NEW YORK POST:

President Trump lashed out at critics questioning his mental stability in a series of Saturday morning tweets — declaring himself a “genius.”

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” he wrote at 7:19 a.m.

“….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…..” he continued at 7:27 a.m.