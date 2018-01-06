Planes Collide at JFK Amid Airport Chaos: Officials

NBC NEW YORK:

Two passenger jets collided at John F. Kennedy Airport early Saturday, officials said.

The right wing of a China Southern plane hit the tail of a Kuwait airliner, damaging both aircrafts, the Port Authority said. No one was injured and all the passengers got off safely, according to the Port Authority, which manages all three NYC-area airports.

The China Southern flight was being towed when the planes collided shortly after midnight, the FAA said. Both planes are Boeing 777s.