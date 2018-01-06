MR TRUMP, REVOKE NON PROFIT STATUS OF ACLU! THEY ARE TAMPERING WITH ELECTION OUTCOMES

NEWSMAX:

The American Civil Liberties Union, is planning to spend more than $25 million to promote issues in the nation’s contested races and on ballot initiatives in the upcoming midterm elections, aiming on directing most of its spending at Republicans.

The ACLU is not often active in national campaigns, but President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election helped the civil rights organization raise $93 million in 12 months since last November, reports Politico.

“It’s clear that a larger portion of the American public is deeply engaged in politics in a way they’ve never been before,” Executive Director Anthony Romero commented, and the ACLU hopes to help lead the way for liberal causes and become a central part of the anti-Trump movement.

The ACLU has marked large leaps, with membership numbers rising to 1.6 million people over the past year.