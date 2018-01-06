Hero hubby’s throat gets slashed protecting wife from kidnappers

NEW YORK POST- CHRIS PEREZ

A Houston man was stabbed in the throat and face — and left for dead — after he tried to stop two thugs from abducting his pregnant wife, reports said. Othon Maldonado had just pulled into a Whataburger and gotten out of his car with his wife, Sandra Martinez, when the suspects rushed up with knives and demanded his wallet and cellphone, according to KPRC. Maldonado reportedly kept his cool and coughed up his belongings, but that apparently wasn’t enough.

The two men — both described by cops as Hispanic, between the ages of 30 and 35 — also wanted his wife to come with them. When they ordered Martinez into their car, the heroic husband reportedly stepped in and told them he couldn’t let them leave with her. That’s when the attack unfolded.

