Video shows gang member accused of killing cop with single punch

NEW YORK POST:

The single punch that killed a 70-year-old off-duty California sheriff’s deputy is seen in new, shocking video that details the moments after officials say Deputy Larry Falce got in a minor fender bender with a “career criminal” on New Year’s Eve morning.

A man identified as Alonzo Leron Smith, 30, and Falce, an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy, are initially seen on the video standing on the sidewalk after they got into a minor traffic collision. Smith had rear-ended the deputy’s car — which had stopped short while trying to avoid two dogs on the road — and the two men got out of their vehicles to confront each other about the fender bender, the video appears to show.