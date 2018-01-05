The author of the explosive new Trump book says he can’t be sure if parts of it are true

BUSINESS INSIDER – KIERAN CORCORAN

The author of the explosive new book about Donald Trump’s presidency acknowledged in the book that he wasn’t certain all of its content was true.

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” included a note at the start that casts significant doubt on the reliability of the specifics contained in the rest of its pages.

Several of his sources, he says, were definitely lying to him, while some offered accounts that flatly contradicted those of others.

But some were nonetheless included in the vivid account of the West Wing’s workings, in a process Wolff describes as “allowing the reader to judge” whether the sources’ claims are true.