Teacher caught masturbating at school butchered his family

NEW YORK POST – STEPHEN BREEN

Devil dad Alan Hawe butchered his entire family after he was caught pleasuring himself at the school where he worked while accessing pornography.

Hawe, 40, killed his wife Clodagh, who was a teacher, and their children Liam, Niall and Ryan before he killed himself.

Hawe, a deputy principal, used knives, a hatchet and his bare hands to slay his family at their home near County Cavan, in Ireland, before he took his own life on Aug. 29, 2017. Cavan is about 70 miles northwest of Dublin.

His inquest earlier this month heard how he was “stressed” about losing his status as a respected pillar of the community and The Sun then revealed it was his secret porn shame that he believed ruined his local reputation.