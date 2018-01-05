Sleeping woman sexually assaulted on plane by man sitting between her and his wife, officials say

THE WASHINGTON POST – ELI ROSENBERG

Federal authorities in Michigan arrested a 34-year-old man after a woman said that he sexually assaulted her on an overnight flight when she fell asleep next to him.

The man, Prabhu Ramamoorthy, who prosecutors said is an Indian national living in the United States on a temporary visa, was charged with aggravated sexual abuse and held without bail after an appearance in federal court in Michigan on Thursday.

Ramamoorthy is accused of abusing a 22-year-old sitting in a window seat next to him, while his wife was on his other side, on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas that landed in Detroit early Jan. 3.

The victim told investigators that she woke up to find her pants and shirt unbuttoned and the man’s hand inside her pants.