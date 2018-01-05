Silicon Valley elites are spending $60 for less than 3 gallons of dangerous, unfiltered water — and it’s flying off the shelves

BUSINESS INSIDER – KATE TAYLOR

Silicon Valley is developing a “raw water” obsession.

In San Francisco, “unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water” from a company called Live Water is selling for up to $61 for a decorative 2.5-gallon jug — and it’s flying off the shelves, The New York Times reported.

Startups dedicated to untreated water are also gaining steam. Zero Mass Water, which doesn’t sell raw water but sells tech that allows people to collect water from the atmosphere near their homes, has already raised $24 million in venture capital, the report says.

People are gathering gallons of untreated water from natural springs, venturing out onto private property by night to get the water, according to The Times.