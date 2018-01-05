Renowned hospital kept doctor on staff despite knowing about rape allegations

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – MEGAN CERULLO

A Cleveland Clinic doctor accused of raping two patients was kept on staff while the renowned hospital negotiated a confidential settlement, USA Today reports.

Two women accused Ryan Williams, a colorectal surgeon, of anally raping them during procedures in 2008 and 2009, police reports show, USA Today reported.

Williams remained on staff, despite the allegations against him, which the alleged victims say were brushed aside.

A 2008 Westlake, Ohio police department report describes patient Lachelle Duncan’s terrifying encounter with Williams.