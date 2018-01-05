Illegal immigrant who killed Kate Steinle likely will be sentenced to time served

FOX NEWS:

The illegal immigrant and seven-time felon who was acquitted of murder and assault in the 2015 San Francisco fatal shooting of 32-year old Kate Steinle is expected to be sentenced to time served for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case sparked national debate over immigration reform and so-called Sanctuary Cities that shield illegals from deportation, of which San Francisco is one.

The felony possession was the only conviction to come out of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate’s trial in November. The jury decided Steinle’s death, the result of a ricochet bullet fired from roughly 100 feet away, was an accident.