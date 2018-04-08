Advertisements
Skip to content
Home
About Savage
Photos
Savage’s Eye Camera
Teddy’s Corner
The Savage Archives
Store
Premium Membership
Newsletter
Top Menu
Home
About Savage
Photos
Savage’s Eye Camera
Teddy’s Corner
The Savage Archives
Store
Premium Membership
Newsletter
Main Menu
Find Out More...
More About Teddy and Me
Get Your Copy...
POPULIST, ANTI-IMMIGRANT WINS THIRD TERM IN HUNGARY! SOROS DEFEATED.
North Korea tells US that Kim Jong Un ready to discuss nukes
LONDON’S MAYOR DECLARES INTENSE NEW ‘KNIFE CONTROL’ POLICIES
April 8, 2018
April 8, 2018
World Cup 2018 BLOODBATH: Russian hooligans warn England fans ‘Prepare to DIE’
April 8, 2018
Trump threatens “Animal Assad,” Putin over alleged chemical attack in Syria
April 8, 2018
April 8, 2018
Train surfer narrowly avoids death during bridge jump
April 8, 2018
April 8, 2018
Twitter CEO Praises Article Calling For New ‘Civil War’ in Which Republicans Are Destroyed
April 8, 2018
April 8, 2018
MMA Fighter Who Completely Gasses and Gives Up on Fighting Gets Finished
April 8, 2018
The world’s hottest shopping city is becoming a ghost town
April 7, 2018
April 8, 2018
FBI raids Nxivm cult leader’s alleged sex den
April 7, 2018
Teen turns down 25-year plea deal, gets sentenced to 65 years instead – and laughs
April 7, 2018
April 7, 2018
The Rise Of An Empire: How Amazon Is Growing Even Bigger
April 7, 2018
April 8, 2018
New footage surfaces of Conor McGregor’s insane meltdown
April 7, 2018
Vatican Arrests Former Diplomat After Child Pornography Probe
April 7, 2018
ISLAMIST PLOWS CAR INTO CROWD IN GERMANY, KILLING 2
April 7, 2018
April 7, 2018
History proves that Americans can unite even when torn in two
April 7, 2018
ACLU SIDES WITH DRUG SMUGGLERS: “TROOPS DO NOT BELONG AT BORDER”
April 7, 2018
April 7, 2018
GRAVE MARKER IN GRANITE
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Video: MMA fighter turns the tables on man who attacked him in West Palm Beach
April 6, 2018
Judge awards Nazi-looted paintings to Holocaust victim’s heirs in landmark case
April 6, 2018
No charges for elderly man who killed burglar
April 6, 2018
BILL CLINTON SOLD OUR RARE EARTH METALS MANUFACTURING CAPABILITY TO CHINA! NOW THEY HAVE US OVER A BARREL
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Michelle Obama: My husband was ‘the good parent’ compared to Trump
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Asian Americans Suing Harvard Say Admissions Office Documents Reveal Discrimination
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
New evidence about the ancient humans who occupied Asia is cascading in: the story of our species needs rewriting again
April 6, 2018
VIDEO: Savage comes full circle, an immigrant’s son returns to Ellis Island
April 6, 2018
April 8, 2018
Attempted Illegal Entries Rise as Trump Plans Tougher Border Enforcement
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Beloved dog stolen and missing in North Lake Tahoe-Dale
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Conor McGregor walked out of police station in cuffs
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Bernie Sanders courts black voters
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Family whose son was scarred by bed bugs wins $1.6 million
April 6, 2018
In L.A. today, fitness can mean IV drips, vitamin shots and a daily freeze at -292 degrees
April 6, 2018
A PSYCHIC CALLS INTO THE SAVAGE NATION
April 6, 2018
April 7, 2018
Missing CDC worker’s body found in river
April 5, 2018
‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf
April 5, 2018
Conor McGregor attacks bus full of UFC fighters, injures one in heated scuffle
April 5, 2018
International gamers in SF for convention ‘shell shocked’ by ‘dangerous city’
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
More than a million undocumented immigrants have received California driver’s licenses
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
Oregon governor tells Trump she’ll refuse to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
Hollywood Director Joss Whedon Wants Trump to ‘Just Quietly Die’
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
SPAWN OF PENN BUSTED FOR DRUGS
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
British Police Force Cuts Ties with Its Own Male Voice Choir for Lack of ‘Gender Equality’
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
Video: Airport security officer steals cash from elderly man’s luggage
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
Khan’s London: Lead Surgeon Says Hospital Like Afghan War Zone
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
Patients At Risk For HIV, Hep B After Sterilization Breach At Denver Hospital
April 5, 2018
Facebook faces global backlash in Australia, Europe and Asia over data misuse scandal
April 5, 2018
‘Killer robots’: AI experts call for boycott over lab at South Korea university
April 5, 2018
Putin cements powerful new alliance with Iran and Turkey
April 5, 2018
April 5, 2018
My staff hard at work
April 4, 2018
The Three Stooges
April 4, 2018
April 4, 2018
Video: Insurance scammer on a bike is busted faking an injury
April 4, 2018
Trump to sign proclamation sending National Guard to the border immediately
April 4, 2018
April 5, 2018
Posts navigation
1
2
3
4
…
28
Next
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements
Sign-up for The Savage Nation Newsletter!
Email address:
First Name:
Last Name:
State/Province:
CLOSE