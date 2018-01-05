‘Bomb cyclone’ forces world’s largest passenger jet to land at small New York airport

FOX NEWS:

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger plane, was forced to land at a small New York airport Thursday after the “bomb cyclone” storm system forced the closure of runways at John F. Kennedy International.

Singapore Airlines Flight 26, flying from Frankfurt, Germany to New York City, landed at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor – 80 miles north of its intended destination, according to CNBC.

Manoel Gerlach, one of the 325 passengers on the flight, told CNBC that passengers were able to get off the plane at 5 p.m. using the outdoor stairs. He said he was traveling with his wife and toddler son.